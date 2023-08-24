Elysian Fields ISD presented a balanced budget proposal of $18.9 million for the 2023-24 school year at a recent school board meeting.
The proposed budget for EFISD includes a lower overall tax rate for the district at $0.7029 per $100 valuation when compared to the previous year’s $0.8939 tax rate. The newly proposed district’s Maintenance and Operations (M&O) budget rate which — includes funding for day-to-day operations — is at $0.6692 per $100 valuation. This represents a decrease compared to last year’s approved M&O rate of $0.8546.
The proposed budget includes a four-percent salary increase for all district employees, as well as funding for the implementation of an EFISD Police Department.
The Texas Legislature recently passed House Bill 3, new legislation which requires local school districts to have at least one armed officer on campus during regular school hours. The state has included a $15,000 grant per campus to assist with the implementation of new security measures, and also increased security funding by 28 cents per student. If districts are unable to provide a least one armed officer, it must provide a good cause exception with an alternative plan.
The proposed budget also includes an estimated $5.4 million in funding for Instruction and an estimated $3.3 million for district operations.
The school board is set to consider adopting the proposed budget during a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.