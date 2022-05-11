ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Elysian Fields ISD Board of Trustees approved a salary increase package for all district employees during Monday’s regular school board meeting.
Teachers, staff and substitutes will all be compensated as part of the move, according to Superintendent Monica Simmons.
“There is no greater investment we can make as an organization than to strategically and intentionally support the hard-working employees who make a difference for our students,” Simmons said.
Teachers in EFISD will receive a salary increase of $1,200, with a $500 step increase approved for teachers with over 20 years of experience up to 30 years.
Administrative assistants, transportation, maintenance, nurses, paraprofessionals and cafeteria workers will receive a seven percent salary increase for the 2022-2023 school year as part of the package approved Monday.
The board also approved the increase of the daily substitute rate for certified and non-certified teachers. The daily sub rates for certified teachers will be increased to $100 per day, while increasing to $75 per day for non-certified teachers.
In addition to the raises, all returning EFISD staff in 2022-2023 will receive an added $1,500 retention stipend in August.