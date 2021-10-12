ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD recently recognized the district’s 2021-22 alumni of the year, Fran Ruben, during the Yellow Jackets’ homecoming football game. Ruben was presented the 2021 Distinguished Jacket Award.
Ruben is the fifth of eight children born to William “Tom” and Arnella (Leffall) Black, and is a 1967 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Elysian Fields ISD Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons said in a statement.
Ruben spent most of her 45-year career in mental health services and public education serving as a psychologist, as well as a licensed specialist in school psychology and an educational diagnostician.
After retiring, Ruben started her own business, Franz Events. The company is a beautiful venue for weddings, anniversaries, school reunions and birthday celebrations for up to 200 people, Simmons said.
“She loves helping people and providing hospitality,” Simmons said. “Fran has always been civic minded and served the communities where she has lived from Virginia to California and places in between in various capacities, including at the Cedar Hill School Board, the Community Education Advisory Council, the Community College Advisory Council and various library boards, community development boards and campus improvement committees.”
Ruben also served as a Harrison County judicial appointment to the Community Healthcore board of trustees and the Elysian Fields ISD Community Advisory Committee for the bond program.
“Fran is currently serving as a surrogate parent for Marshall ISD, providing educational representation for children whose parental rights have been severed,” Simmons said.
Ruben was also awarded Outstanding Texan in the field of education by Texas legislators, and is the first African-American elected official in Cedar Hill history, Simmons said.