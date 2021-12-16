ELYSIAN FIELDS - Elysian Fields ISD officials said all campuses are safe and classes are progressing as usual following a student threat reported to the district Thursday morning.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the reported threat that came from a student Thursday morning. District officials said Thursday the student has been removed from campus and no arrests have yet been made.
“Elysian Fields ISD administration received information this morning that a student at Elysian Fields Middle School had allegedly made threats via text message to several other students concerning the school,” Elysian Fields ISD Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons said Thursday in a statement on the district’s Facebook page.
Simmons said an investigation was conducted, the student removed from campus and classes are proceeding as usual. The campuses were not locked down, Simmons said.
“Administration conducted an investigation and law enforcement was contacted,” she said. “The investigation is still ongoing, but the individual who made the alleged threats has been removed from campus. After an initial investigation, we do not believe anyone at Elysian Fields Middle School or in Elysian Fields ISD was at serious risk or danger; however, we do not take information such as this lightly in our schools in today's day and age.“
Officers remain on campus throughout the school day.
“School is continuing as normal and law enforcement officers will remain on campus to further ensure safety of our students,” Simmons said. “We take this very seriously and will always put the safety and security of our students and staff as our highest priority every day. We applaud those who chose to speak out rather than ignore this information.”