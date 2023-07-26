Elysian Fields ISD is set to have their second annual Pigskin & Pearls community event at the Jacket Stadium on July 29.
The event will feature students and moms of the Elysian Fields school district, with the aim to learn more about football and kick off the new academic school year.
“Pigskin & Pearls is an event we held for the first time last year and I felt like it was a big success,” said EFISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Justin Crowe. “It’s really fun to get the ladies and moms out to see what they can bring to the football field. The best part is the community engagement it creates and the hype it brings for football season.”
The Pigskins & Pearls event will be held at the Jacket Stadium beginning at 9 a.m. with the following events:
- 9 to 9:30 a.m.: Vendors & Crafts
- 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Football Fun
- 9:45 to 10 a.m.: 7-on-7 Game
- 10 a.m.: Moms Tackle Sons
“This year will be even bigger than last year,” said Crowe. “We will have an arts and crafts portion, vendors, and food trucks. It is going to be a great time.”
The community is invited to attend Pigskins & Pearls event to support the district ahead of the 2023-24 academic school year, with the first day of school at EFISD set for Aug. 14.
“We are excited about this community event and looking forward to the mom’s coming out and learning all about football,” said Superintendent Monica Simmons. “This is a fun day and the students and staff enjoy it as much as the moms. It is a great way to kick off the school year.”