An Elysian Fields ISD student is working hard to make sure Santa Claus doesn't pass up any of his classmates at Elysian Fields ISD this Christmas.
Elysian Fields Middle School sixth grader Aiden Humphrey found out the Elysian Fields Elementary School was preparing to participate in its annual Angel Tree which helps out families and students in need across the community each Christmas.
Angel Tree is a toy and clothing collection initiative originally started by the Salvation Army. The concept includes a Christmas tree which has paper tags on it with the first name, age and gender of a student or family members in need. Donors can select a paper tag from the tree and purchase Christmas presents of toys and clothing for the person or family on their tags, allowing that person to have Christmas presents to open come Christmas morning.
When Aiden, who rode the bus one day after school to the elementary to see his Nana that works there, learned the school was again hosting its Angel Tree this holiday season, he decided he wanted to help a fourth grade student on the tree have an excellent holiday.
"Aiden doesn't know the child, we just asked my mom to give us a child to sponsor (from the tree)," Aiden's mother Nikki Cox said. "Aiden just wanted to sponsor a child because he said he could not imagine waking up Christmas morning and not having anything to open."