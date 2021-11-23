ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD students recently collected coats to help keep fellow students in need warm this coming winter.
The district's National Honor Society students recently collected more than 40 coats and more than $200 to purchase more coats for the district's new project, "Jackets’ Closet."
The coats will go to help the Yellowjackets students in need warm this coming winter.
Elysian Fields ISD and Crossroads Baptist Church recently partnered up to provide new and slightly-used clothing items to students enrolled at the district this year.
“Jackets Closet” is a free, community outreach program sponsored by Elysian Fields ISD and Crossroads Baptist Church.
The program is operated by members of Crossroads Baptist Church in collaboration with district employees.
“The goal is to provide clothing and other needed items to students enrolled in Elysian Fields ISD,” Elysian Fields ISD Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons said previously. “We are grateful for the generosity of Crossroads Baptist Church to partner with us. The mission is to help one child at a time.”
Crossroads Baptist Church member Shea Magouirk said previously she’s happy to be part of the project.
“I’m excited to be part of the Jackets Closet Team,” she said. “We are here to help, because we all need help sometimes. Love, because Jesus loved us first. And serve, in order to encourage Elysian Fields ISD students to be the best they can be.”
Crossroads Baptist Church Pastor Derek Hicks said previously the closet program accomplishes two goals at once.
“We see this as an opportunity to share Christ’s love with our community by meeting a need,” he said. “Our desire is to build strong relationships with the school and the community so they will know that we are here and care about their spiritual and physical needs.”
Currently, the closet is not accepting clothing donations. Monetary donations may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church. Elysian Fields ISD teachers and staff will provide initial recommendations to serve students based on need, but officials hope to open the program up to more general needs later in the year.
Contact Simmons at (903) 633-2420 or Crossroads Baptist Church at (903) 938-0882 for more information or to make a donation.