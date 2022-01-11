ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD Superintendent Maynard Chapman announced Tuesday the elementary campus will close for one week due to COVID-19.
The announcement Tuesday said the school will close beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12 and not re-open for classes through next Tuesday, Jan. 18. Classes will resume, Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Chapman said the virtual classes will not be held during the closure and the campus would be deep cleaned throughout the next week.
Chapman said the closure decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of students and staff.