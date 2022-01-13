ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD officials announced Thursday they will now be closing the district’s remaining campuses due to increased “general illness” across the district.
Elysian Fields ISD announced the high school and middle school campuses will be closed beginning Friday and students at those campuses will return to school on Tuesday, following the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday on Monday.
Elysian Fields Elementary School is already closed due to instances of COVID-19 on campus among staff and students and students will return on Wednesday.
“Due to an increase in general sickness at both our middle school and high school, Elysian Fields ISD will close both of those campuses on Friday, for the purpose of cleaning and disinfecting the campuses,” officials said in a Facebook post online Thursday. “We want to stress that the closures tomorrow are not related to any new COVID-19 cases in our schools but we have seen an increase in general illness and sickness resulting in student and staff absences this week. With the holiday coming up on Monday, we want to be as cautious as possible and take this extra day on Friday to provide further deep cleaning and disinfecting our schools.”
Harleton ISD also closed all of its campuses today due to COVID-19 and students will return on Tuesday.