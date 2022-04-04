ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD trustees on Monday named an assistant superintendent as the lone superintendent finalist to fill the seat of retiring Superintendent Maynard Champman.
Elysian Fields ISD Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons, who was appointed interim superintendent last month, was named the district's lone superintendent finalist on Monday following a special called board meeting.
Simmons will now begin the mandatory 21 waiting period before officially being hired as Chapman's replacement.
Chapman announced his retirement last month and is set to serve through June 30.
Simmons is in her 19th year at Elysian Fields ISD. She was named the district’s assistant superintendent last summer while also serving as the district’s curriculum director, federal programs director and testing coordinator. Before that, Simmons worked as both a teacher and administrator for the district.
Simmons joined the district in 2002 as a student teacher and later a first-grade teacher. She worked in the district for five years before serving a year at Marshall ISD as a reading interventionist at William B. Travis Elementary School. Simmons returned to Elysian Fields ISD in 2009, serving as an eighth-grade English and language arts teacher between 2009 to 2012 and a third-grade teacher from 2012 to 2017. Simmons served as the assistant principal at Elysian Fields Elementary School from 2017 to 2019 prior to being named the district's curriculum director.
Simmons has earned several awards during her career, including the 2013-14 Elysian Fields Elementary Teacher of the Year, the 2019 Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association Region 7 Assistant Principal of the Year and the 2020 Marshall News Messenger and Wiley College Black History Month Now winner.
Simmons earned her associate’s degree at Panola College, her bachelor’s degree at the University of Texas at Tyler, her master’s degree at the University of Texas at Tyler, her principal certification from Stephen F. Austin State University and her superintendent certification from the University of Texas at Tyler.