Two area high schools reported their One Act Play teams earned awards at district competition this past weekend.
Elysian Fields High School’s One Act Play team was a District 16-3A advancing play. Awards received include Best Performer for Mackenzie Simms, All Star Cast for LeBron Simmons, Honorable Mention Cast for Jayden Anderson and Star Crew for Kyndal Youngblood.
Jefferson High School’s One Act Play group placed fifth at district. Four individuals earned medals: Emma Pierce for All Star Cast; Aiden Cooner for Honorable Mention All Star Cast; Nick Anderson for Honorable Mention; and Savannah Beggs for Honor Tech Crew.