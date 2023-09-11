An Elysian Fields man died last week as a result of a crash southeast of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Larry E. Richardson, 66, died Friday morning at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Sgt. Adam Albritton said.
DPS troopers were called around 7:40 p.m. Thursday night to FM 2625 at FM 31, about five miles southeast of Marshall, Albritton said.
A preliminary investigation shows that a truck driven by Richardson was stopped on FM 2625 facing west at the intersection of FM 31. A box truck driven by Jerid S. Newby, 34, of Kilgore was traveling north on FM 31.
DPS said Richardson failed to yield the right of way at a stop intersection and collided with the box truck.
Richarson was pronounced dead by Gregg County JP B.H. Jameson.