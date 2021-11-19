ELYSIAN FIELDS — Thanks to the efforts of families, friends, community members and businesses, the Elysian Fields Middle School “Read-A-Thon” has soared past the goal set for the school fundraiser.
Collectively, EFMS students were pledged $11,172 from individual pledges made from among the community. The funds will be used to purchase library and literacy needs, including books, technology, licensing fees and other items. Students will receive individual and grade level awards based on the amount of money collected. Students and teachers will earn the pledges by reading all day during the Read-A-Thon.
“Our Read-A-Thon was highly successful and we appreciate the support of our readers,” said Jacqueline Hill, EFMS Principal. “I want to thank all of the students and the Elysian Fields Middle School staff for making this event so successful this year, especially Johnette Abercrombie for the time she took in planning and organizing the fundraiser.”
The EFMS Read-A-Thon will take place on Friday, Nov. 19, which is the final day of school before the Thanksgiving break.