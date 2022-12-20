The Elysian Fields Middle School UIL Academic team competed last week at the Tatum Invitational in Tatum, and EF students brought home seven first-place winners and another four second-place finishers.
Libby Simms, Avery Woodley, AJ Allen, Jacob O’Brien and Kolten Koehn all brought home first place trophies for Elysian Fields.
Here are the results for all EFMS students who placed in their respective events:
Oral Reading: Libby Simms, first place sixth grade; Avery Woodley, first place seventh grade; Mariah Shaw, fourth place seventh grade
Maps, Graphs and Charts: Jacob O’Brien, second place sixth grade
Number Sense: Michael Massey, fourth place sixth grade; Forrest Chauncey, fifth place sixth grade, Mariah Shaw, fifth place seventh grade; Brodix McLendon, fifth place, eighth grade; Briana Holland, sixth place eighth grade
Science: Max Goswick, third place seventh grade; Mason Myhre, fifth place, seventh grade; Morgan Lanclos, second place eighth grade; and Brodix McLendon, third place eighth grade
Social Studies: Jacob O’Brien, third place sixth grade; Michael Massey, sixth place sixth grade; Kendall Anderson, fifth place seventh grade; Kennedy Mangham, sixth place seventh grade; and Kaylen Commander, third place eighth grade
Chess: AJ Allen, first place (tied) sixth grade; Jacob O’Brien, first place (tie), sixth grade; Kyle Commander, fourth place sixth grade; and Kolten Koehn, first place seventh grade
Dictionary Skills: Kirsty Malmay, fourth place sixth grade; Taylor Youngblood, fifth place eighth grade; and Brycen Richardson-Powell, sixth place eighth grade
Ready Writing: Libby Sims, first place sixth grade; Gracie Grabner, third place sixth grade; Pasley Culpepper, fifth place seventh grade; Morgan Lanclos, second place eighth grade; and Brycen Richardson-Powell, sixth place eighth grade
Spelling: Cloey Davis, fourth place sixth grade; Kason Harvey, fifth place sixth grade; Michael Massey, sixth place sixth grade; and Brekyia Boyd, second place seventh grade
Impromptu: Jacob O’Brien, first place sixth grade; Lillian Henderson, fourth place seventh grade; and Taylor Youngblood, third place eighth grade