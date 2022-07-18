Valrie Anderson, an Elysian Fields resident who has personally made and delivered Christmas gifts to Marshall Manor residents for the past two decades, celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday.
Anderson’s family surprised her with an intimate birthday celebration, hosted at Marshall Manor where she now resides.
“She had been delivering Christmas bags for over 15 years here, and we had to surprise her,” said Anderson’s daughter Sarah Walker, sharing how they wanted to celebrate her and the joy she brings to others.
For the past several Christmases, even last year, Anderson kept nursing home residents in mind, personally making and delivering more than 200 gift bags full of fruit, cozy socks and more to local facilities. She served as their Christmas angel.
Surrounded by family — including her daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, and nieces on Wednesday — Anderson reflected on how blessed she is to have reached this milestone, her 90th birthday.
“Lord, I just thank Jesus,” she beamed. “I just thank Jesus. I can’t thank Him enough. He’s just been good to me.”
As loved ones showered her with gifts, balloons, red roses and birthday cake, Anderson thanked all for coming to celebrate her special day.
“I thank all of you that came,” she said, teasing how they managed to surprise her.
Born July 13, 1932, in Marshall, Anderson was born into a family of nine children. The oldest daughter, she’s the only surviving sibling.
“She’s the only one left,” Anderson’s daughter shared. “She had three brothers and five sisters. She was the oldest daughter out of nine kids.”
When asked what’s the secret to her longevity, Anderson said it’s giving God the glory.
“I thank Jesus for every move that I make,” she said. “God is good.”
Her nephew Ruben Staten believes it’s also doing what she enjoys — “sitting on the front porch, reading the Bible and watching the cars pass,” he said.
Her daughter said the beloved birthday honoree also loves to stay abreast of things.
“She doesn’t miss a beat,” Walker smiled.