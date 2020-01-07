Mary Grace Roos, a 17-year old senior at Elysian Fields High School, has been accepted into the Honors College at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
With this acceptance, Roos also receives the prestigious Honors College Scholarship which includes tuition, fees, book stipend, housing and meals for eight semesters.
For her entire school career, Roos has attended the Elysian Fields public schools.
While there, she has been involved in various curricular and extracurricular activities, including UIL academic competitions, marching band and Color Guard, the gifted and talented program, athletics, drama, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the National Honor Society.
Roos credits her parents, teachers and others associated with EFISD with challenging her to reach her educational goals. “I will always be grateful for having teachers that showed me my potential, even when I could not see it myself, “ she said.
She also stated that, “I must give credit where credit is due; without God’s grace and love for me, I would not be where I am today.“
A mixer will be held in March for all students entering the honors program at the university.
In addition, she will be required to attend an Honors orientation session during the summer before she begins her studies in the fall.