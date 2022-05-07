Elysian Fields takes first at area Woodland Contest

The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District recently participated in a local Woodland Contest, with several Harrison County High School teams participating. Elysian Fields High School placed first in the contest and advanced along with Marshall High School to the state Woodland Contest. Congratulations and thanks to all of the schools and students who participated!
Pictured left to right are Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District Director Kenneth Haynes; Elysian Fields High School team members, Kellar Robinson, Dave Entrekin, Maggie Collierand and Lillie Pierce; and Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District Director Mac Abney.