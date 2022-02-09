Elysian Fields UIL academic teams shine at Center Invitational

ELYSIAN FIELDS – Thirty-nine Elysian Fields High School students attended the Center High School Invitational hosted by Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches last month. The meet was attended by 21 schools from across our area. Elysian Fields students listed below placed in their respective events:
CX Debate: Logan Smith/Kelsey O’Brien, fourth place, and Gracey Struwe/LeBron Simmons, sixth place
Poetry: Mary Katheryn Dillon, second place, and Hailey Carr, sixth place
Prose: Ruth Galles, third place
Spelling: Kamryn Turner, second place
News Writing: Kamryn Trost, fifth place
Feature Writing: Kamryn Trost, fourth place
Editorial Writing: Raine Smith, first place, and Kamryn Trost, fourth place
Headline Writing: Carmen Lawless, sixth place
Science: Drew Simms, first place, and Grant Dickson, second place. The science team won first place overall.
Computer Applications: Ruth Galles, first place; Hannah Bowlinger, second place; and Sophia Gomez, third place
Social Studies: Alton Simmons, first place; Baylee Marcum, fifth place; and Jaxon O’Brien, sixth place. The Social Studies Team won first place overall.
Literary Criticism: Raine Smith, first place; Shyanne McClendon, second place; and Breanna Jordan, sixth place. The Literary Criticism team won first place overall.