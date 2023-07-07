The varsity cheer squad from Elysian Fields High School recently attended the Universal Cheerleaders Association camp in Grapevine.
The team received a gold superior ribbon on their game day performance, a blue ribbon on their dance evaluation and placed third overall for their dance performance on the final day of the camp.
“Our girls did amazing at camp,” said Elysian Fields teacher LeAnn Beavers in a social media post from the district. “I was so proud of how they represented our district! They worked hard and went over and beyond their limits. I witnessed kindness to other schools, friendships growing, and teamwork.”
Five Elysian Fields ISD students who chose to try out for All-American cheerleader were accepted, including Kloe Golladay, Blair Giles, Kerrigan Love, Addison Levendikis and Kaydin King. Jullie Lowery also attended as the school’s mascot and received both the gold ribbon and trophy for overall best mascot.
Before attending the UCA camp, Beavers accepted sponsorship donations from the family, friends, and the local community to assist students in need of financial assistance to attend the camp. This support raised more than $500 to help the varsity cheer squad attend the camp with everything from fees to uniforms.
During the camp, each instructor chose someone to “pin” for their ability to show respect, love, and compassion to others. Elysian Fields varsity cheer squad had two students chosen for this, Kloe Golladay and Julie Lowery. Additionally, both Golladay and Love were asked to return next year to work as UCA instructors as well.
The UCA was founded in 1974 by Jeff Webb with a mission to provide the highest quality educational training for cheerleaders with the goal of incorporating high level skills with traditional crowd leading. Today, it is one of the largest cheerleading camp companies in the world with 180,00 cheerleaders trained every summer in 3,200 sessions across the country. The association competes at over 50 regional events around the country, many of which are nationally televised in 32 countries. UCA instructors have taught over 4.5 million athletes since the association’s inception.
“I can’t thank y’all enough for allowing us to go and represent Elysian Fields,” said Beavers in the school’s social media post. “It’s going to be such an amazing year for them!”