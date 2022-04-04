Elysian Fields VFD becomes licensed first responder organization

The Elysian Fields Volunteer Fire Department recently announced it had become a licensed first responder organization with the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The effort took “months of training, state inspections and paperwork,” the department said.
“In addition to quality and professional fire protection, we will now be providing quality medical service!” the department said. “We have a variety of certified personnel on our department from ECA (emergency care attendant), EMT and paramedics!”
The department said Marshall Fire/EMS and Waskom VFD will still be ambulance providers, but that Elysian Fields VFD/Harrison County ESD 9 “will be able to arrive on scene first and assess the patient, (stabilize them) and assist when advanced medical care arrives on scene. Just another example of how we are serving our community!”