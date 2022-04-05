ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields High School’s UIL Academic team brought home a third straight district championship last week, as the Jackets hosted the 2022 UIL District 16-3A meet March 23 through 24.
EFHS will send 34 students to regionals, which will be held April 23 at Tyler Junior College.
Elysian Fields nearly doubled the second-place finisher, Tatum, with 824 points to 428. Arp finished third, followed by Harleton, Troup, Waskom, Jefferson and West Rusk.
The results from last week’s meet were combined with students’ earlier performances in CX Debate and One-Act play competitions. EFHS One Act Play earned first place Advancing Show, with Cody Hargett being named Best Performer and Mary Dillon being named All Star Cast. Grant Dickson was also Honorable Mention All Star Cast.
EF’s Speech and Debate team finished first as well, with Kelsey O’Brien and Logan Smith earning the district championship in CX Debate. O’Brien and Smith went on to finish fourth overall in the UIL state competition earlier this month.
O’Brien finished first individually, with Lizzie Hutson/Collin Caudle (3rd) and Gracey Struwe/LeBron Simmons (5th) also placing.
Grant Dickson finished first in Lincoln-Douglas Debate, with Drew Simms (4th), and Jacob McCray (6th) also placing. High Point Speaker for the event was EF’s Grant Sims.
In Persuasive Speaking, Logan Smith finished first followed by Cody Hargett (5th) and Grant Sims (6th).
In Informative Speaking, Jaicey Rich finished third followed by Shelby Roberts, who finished fifth.
Mary Katherine Dillon won first place in Poetry Interpretation, with Hailey Carr (2nd) and Mackenzie Sims (3rd) helping EF sweep the top three spots.
In Prose Interpretation, Rachael Lowery won the event followed by Ruth Galles in second place. LilyJo Gronwald placed fourth.
The EF Journalism Team also finished first, led by first place finishes from Raine Smith (Editorial Writing), Kamtryn Trost (Feature Writing/News Writing) and Athan Walton (Headline Writing).
Jacey Rich finished third in Copy Editing, along with Kamryn Trost, who was fourth. Trost also finished second in Editorial Writing, followed by Rich who was fifth.
In Feature Writing, Jamie Barton finished second and Cora Creech was third. Carmen Lawless placed second in Headline Writing, with Creech finished third.
In Ready Writing, Mackinsay Chauncey placed second followed by Logan Smith, in fourth.
The EF Literary Criticism team won first place, with Shyanne McClendon leading in first place, followed by Breanna Jordan (2nd), Raine Smith (4th), and Mackenzie Sims (5th).
Computer Science finished third, with Jacob McCray (5th) and Jax Parker (6th) leading the EF team.
In Number Sense, EF finished second as a team led by Jacob McCray’s third-place finish. Drew Sims placed sixth.
Logan Smith was first in Current Issues and Events, to lead the first-place EF team. Jaxon O’Brien placed third.
Ruth Galles was first in Computer Applications, followed by teammates Hannah Bowlinger (2nd) and Sophia Gomez (3rd).
In Spelling and Vocabulary, Kamya Turner placed first followed by Morgan Shaw (2nd) and Bryanne Beavers (5th place) to lead EF to the team championship.
EF finished first in Computer Applications, led by Drew Sims (2nd), Keely Goelden (3rd), Kelsey O’Brien (4th) and Bryanne Beavers (5th).
Drew Sims was the Mathematics champion, leading EF to the team title as well. He was followed in the standings by Keely Goelden (2nd), Jacob McCray (3rd) and Kelsey O’Brien (5th).
The EF Science team also finished first, led by Drew Sims’ first-place finish. Grant Dickson was second, followed by Jacob McCray (3rd) and Talan Talan Crain (4th). Sims was the Top Scorer in Chemistry, and Goelden was the Top Scorer in Physics.
In Social Studies, EF also won the first-place team trophy led by Alton Simmons’ first place finish. Kelsey O’Brien was second, followed by Gage Parker in third and Bailey Marcum in fourth.
Students who compete at the regional meet next month will have the opportunity to qualify for the 2022 UIL State Academic Meet later this spring.