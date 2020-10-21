ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Elysian Fields High School Yellowjackets recently crowned its 2020 homecoming royalty during its annual homecoming game against rival Queen City on Sept. 25.
Elysian Fields High School senior Mary Frances Ellis took home the crown for 2020 homecoming queen that night while being escorted by fellow senior Ryan Wilkerson.
Heather Auvil and her escort Reed Parker were named the Yellowjackets’ 2020 Band Sweetheart and Beau, while Christen Smith and her escort Jackson Illingworth were named the Yellowjackets’ 2020 Football Sweetheart and Beau.
As East Texas area school districts continue to celebrate their 2020 homecoming courts and celebrations, the next school up is Hallsville High School as the Bobcats face off against Jacksonville High School at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats’ homecoming festivities will begin at 6:15 p.m. on the field and the 2020 Miss Hallsville Western Days candidates will be introduced on field during half time.
Also celebrating their 2020 homecoming on Friday is the Waskom High School Wildcats who will face off against the Harleton High School Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. in Waskom. The king and queen will be crowned on field at 6:30 p.m.
Marshall High School will celebrate its 2020 homecoming at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 when the Mavericks take on Mt. Pleasant High School at Maverick Stadium.
Karnack ISD will celebrate its homecoming in the spring of 2021 due to the Indians having a basketball team only. The girls’ game will begin at 5 p.m. and the boys’ game will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 in Karnack.