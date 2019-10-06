Lea McGee, executive director for the annual Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund, is gearing up for the Christmas season, welcoming families in need to begin applying for the service now.
“They need to call Empty Stocking Fund to get an appointment to apply for assistance this Christmas,” McGee informed.
Through the Empty Stocking Fund, families can apply for their children to receive Christmas presents they might not otherwise get. The local charity provides gifts to about 300 children throughout Harrison County every year.
Children must be ages 12 and younger to receive gifts, which consists of about five items, including a “need, a “want” and a “wish”.
Families who wish to apply may call (903) 472-8649 to make an appointment to sign up.
For appointments, families will need to bring: a valid ID, birth certificates for each child; proof of residency, proof of income, proof of food stamps, proof of child support and proof of federal or state assistance.
Applications will be taken at the Empty Stocking Fund’s new office, located at the former Trinity Episcopal Preschool building, at 107 N. Grove St.
For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page, the Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund, or website, http://www.emptystockingmarshall.org/.