With the Christmas season around the corner, the Empty Stocking Fund is now accepting applications to assist families in need.
“The Empty Stocking Fund accepts applicants that live in the county of Harrison,” Director Lea McGee informed on the Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund Facebook page.
Through the Empty Stocking Fund, families can apply for their children to receive Christmas presents they might not otherwise receive. The local charity provides gifts to about 300 children throughout the county, annually.
Children must be ages 12 and younger to receive gifts, which consists of a “need, a “want” and a “wish” from the child’s Christmas list.
The charity is also accepting donations of new toys or new clothing to help make this year’s Christmas benevolence a success.
Parents can request an application by calling Lea McGee at 903-472-8649. For appointments, families will need to bring: a valid government issued ID, birth certificates for each child; proof of Harrison County residency, proof of income (including proof of government assistance, child support, etc.).
Donations to assist with the charity can be sent to Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 2161, Marshall, Texas 75671. Donations can also be dropped off at Trinity Episcopal Church, in Marshall.
For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page, the Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund, or website, http://www.emptystockingmarshall.org/ .