HARLETON — Guests wanting to increase their holiday decorating skills while enjoying delicious wine and desserts in a beautiful East Texas venue can purchase their tickets now for Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery’s Christmas “Decorate with Dylan” event set for Sunday.
With the first of its kind held for fall decorating in September at the vineyard, “Decorate with Dylan” allows guests to learn from famed designer and decorator Dylan Palmer. Palmer is also known for his creations as the head designer for Ellis Home and Gardens.
“We will have a 7.5 ft. tree here and he will show everyone how to decorate the tree in traditional holiday colors of red, green and gold,” Enoch’s Wine Ambassador Kari Alexander said. “Everyone had such a great time during our first event and he’s such an expert.”
In addition to learning the holiday do’s and don’ts of tree decorating, guests will enjoy a pairing of two Enoch’s Stomp wines and two desserts while they learn from Palmer.
“We also have a special gift, an Enoch’s Stomp keepsake ornament that every guest will receive,” Alexander said. “It’s going to be a nice Sunday afternoon in a beautiful setting with delicious wine and dessert and we have a few spots left.”
Guests can also head on over to Enoch’s restaurant Corks for dinner following the event. Reservations for dinner and the “Decorate with Dylan” event should be made online ASAP via the vineyard’s website at https://www.enochsstomp.com/
“Decorate with Dylan” is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and cost is $40 per person. Enoch’s Stomp is located at 871 Ferguson Road in Harleton. To purchase an event ticket, visit https://enochsstomp.orderport.net/wines/Events.