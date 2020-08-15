HARLETON — It’s time to roll up those pant legs and try your best Lucille Ball impression as Harleton’s Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery is set to host its annual red grape stomp event.
With the annual white grape stomp canceled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the winery is happy to host its grape stomping event Aug. 22, which includes a tour of the vineyard and a wine tasting — all in celebration of harvest time.
Set for 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22, the event’s wine walk times will be spaced out to allow for safe group sizes, Manager Jonah Kral said.
Reservations are required and the event will include a tour of the vineyard, wine and juice tastings, a souvenir wine glass and lanyard, grape stomping, and a tour of the tank room to taste the fruits of the vineyard’s harvest.
“If you had the chance to join us during the spring for our Wine Walk and/or have experienced our Winemakers Stem to Stem Winemaking Class, this event will follow the same format of a multiple station vineyard and winery tour while deconstructing the wine making process in a participatory, fun and exciting manner,” the vineyard writes on its website.
“Respecting social distancing we will have four stations set up at different locations on the property requiring a short walk.
“Each station will include a short lecture, tour, educational experience, or wine and grape juice tasting.
“The walk will include active participation in the wine making process. Under the guidance of Enoch’s wine ambassadors you will pick your own mini-sample of grapes, then crush, press, adjust, and start fermentation.
“As a souvenir, we will bottle up your freshly crushed juice sample. Take it home and drink it as juice or wait a few days, let it finish fermentation and imbibe your very own wine.”
Live music will also be available from 6 to 9 p.m. on the vineyard’s deck.
Tickets to the grape stomping event or the wine walk are available on the vineyard’s website at https://www.enochsstomp.com/