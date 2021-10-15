HARLETON — Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery in Harleton is set to host its annual Halloween Sip-N-Spook Walk on Oct. 23 with hayrides, wine tastings, food and scares.
Adults looking to celebrate the upcoming Halloween holiday with some special treats can head on over the scenic Harleton vineyard from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 to try out some locally made wine paired with some delectable desserts.
The Sip-N-Spook Walk will consist of different stations set up throughout the winery and vineyard, with registration held on the tasting room patio. Guests will check in and pick up their souvenir wine glasses and event lanyard before heading on to the fun.
Each stop will include a different food and wine pairing for guests to try out.
Station 1 will be held at the vineyard’s Event Center Barrel Tasting with the Grim Reaper, also known as Ambassador Ron, who will provide guests with a special treat. Guests will learn about the wine making process before trying a barrel tasting of an upcoming wine release.
Guests will then trek over to Station 2 for the Dracula’s Vineyard Gauntlet, where they will spin a wheel before walking through rows of haunted grapevines where they may receive a scare.
After surviving the haunted vineyard, guests will hop on board the Moonlight Hayride to the Hill at Station 3, where they will get a ride through the scenic countryside. Once on the hill, guests will warm up by the fire pit and munch on a special treat.
It wouldn’t be fall without a taste of pumpkin so at Station 4, guests will experience the Pumpkin Spice Wine and Dessert Pairing before they head over to Station 5 for Broom-Hilda’s Vineyard Villa Open House, where escort Broom-Hilda will hand out treats, plus a sneak preview of Enoch Stomp’s new Vineyard Villas rental cabins.
To wrap up the night Station 5 will treat guests to live music on the vineyard’s deck.
Tickets are $45 per person and are still available for purchase on the winery’s website at www.enochsstomp.com or at the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/1264536923973017
Those wanting to have dinner before or after the Halloween Walk can make a reservation in advance or grab a pizza from the tasting room and dine on the deck or inside the lodge. To schedule a reservation for dinner at the restaurant, call (903) 240-1587.
The tasting room will be offering charcuteries and gourmet pizzas the night of the event. No reservations are required to dine in the tasting room or on the deck.