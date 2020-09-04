HARLETON — It’s time to bring out the pumpkins.
Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery in Harleton is hosting its first ever “Decorating with Dylan” fall event — which will combine the vineyard’s delicious wine and desserts with instruction from Ellis Home and Garden’s famed Decorator Dylan Palmer’s knowledge of how to pull off the perfect fall decor.
Palmer, owner of Designs by Dylan, will be on hand from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery to host the fall decorating class at the vineyard’s event center.
“This is our first event of this kind,” Enoch’s Wine Ambassador Kari Alexander said on Wednesday. “We’re pairing the decorating instruction from Dylan with Enoch’s wine and fall desserts. It will be a nice afternoon to come together and decorate while enjoying two of Enoch’s wines and two fall desserts.”
Alexander said this first event will be a smaller affair with only 40 openings created and 16 of those spots have already been reserved.
“Dylan has quite the following and he will be showing us some elaborate fall centerpieces, and demonstrating front door decor and more. Participants will also have a small participating piece that they will work on to take home.”
Alexander said the event is perfect for those looking to get into the fall mood while in the vineyard’s beautiful country setting.
“The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. and the vineyard closes at 6 p.m. so participants will have some time afterward to enjoy the vineyard,” she said. “This is a perfect fall pairing.”
Palmer has traveled across East Texas and Louisiana hosting decor tutorials for all seasons and his designs and products can be found at his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/designsbydylan/
To sign up for the Enoch’s Stomp “Decorating with Dylan” event, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/3425653340826829 or at Enoch’s Stomp’s website at https://www.enochsstomp.com/