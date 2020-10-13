HARLETON — Those looking to toast the upcoming Halloween holiday with a combination of spooky and tasty can head over to Enoch’s Stomp Winery and Vineyard in Harleton for the “Sip-n-Spook Hall-o-wine Walk” set for Oct. 24.
This spooky walk will follow the same format as the vineyard’s previous Wine Walk events, with an added dose of social distancing thrown in for everyone’s safety.
Multiple stations will be set up throughout the vineyard and winery, and registration will take place at the tasting room patio. Guests to the wine walk will each receive a souvenir wine glass and lanyard.
The seven stations set up for participants’ enjoyment will include a wine barrel maze, a tank tasting, a hayride, a pumpkin spice wine and dessert tasting, an apple chomping contest, pumpkin carving and a live band.
At the “Event Center Barrel Maze” station, guests will be spooked as they make their way through a haunted labyrinth into the vineyard’s barrel room where participants will try a special barrel tasting of Enoch’s upcoming wine releases.
At the “Mad Vintners Tank Tasting” station, Enoch’s Stomp’s Mad Vinter entertains guests as they try out young wines from the 2020 harvest, straight from the fermentation tanks.
The “Moonlight Hayride to the Hill” station will bundle guests up on a cozy hayride to the top of the vineyard’s hill where they will then warm up at the fire pit and taste another treat.
Perfect for fall and Halloween, guests will then visit the “Pumpkin Spice Wine and Dessert Pairing” station where they will enjoy a combination of fall’s best treats before heading to the “Apple Chomping Contest” station where guests can compete or just watch others compete as they try to chomp on a dangling apple without using their hands.
Participants can also choose to take part in the optional “Pumpkin Carving Contest” station for an additional $25 fee. Competitors will use your own tools brought from home to decorate pumpkins provided by Enoch’s, all for a chance to win prizes. Participants can carve, sculpt, decorate, or paint a pumpkin in their effort to win the top prize of $250 Enoch’s gift certificate or $50 for second place. 5 p.m. and judging will start at 8 p.m. Participants should remember that judges will give special consideration to Enoch’s themed artwork.
Live music from the band “Covie” will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the final station on the vineyard’s outdoor deck.
Tickets to the Wine Walk are $45 each and can be purchased online at https://www.enochsstomp.com/
The walk is set for 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the vineyard which is located at 871 Ferguson Rd in Harleton.
Stations can be visited in any order and check in registration can be done at any station.
The vineyard’s restaurant will be open the night of the Wine Walk for reservations.
The tasting room will be offering charcuteries and gourmet pizzas and reservations are not required for the tasting room.
For more information about the event, visit the vineyard’s website.