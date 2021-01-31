HARLETON — Couples looking for a delicious dinner in a romantic setting for the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday can head to Harleton’s Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery.
The vineyard is set to host a six course dinner and wine pairing event on both Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 with reservations open now online at www.enochsstomp.com.
Guests can also choose to pair the six course dinner experience with Enoch’s Sweetheart Wine Blending Session. The wine blending session will bring guests inside Enoch’s Barrel Room where they can create their own wine label and blend their own wine to take home.
Guests can sit and enjoy a wine spritzer welcome while viewing the scenery of the rolling hills on the grape vineyard and keep warm with the newly installed fire pits and heat lamps. Next, guests can venture inside to Enoch’s cozy cabin where they will sit down to a six course dinner including appetizers, soups, salads, entrees and desserts. Each course is paired with Enoch’s wine.
Tickets are $87.50 per person for the dinner and $137.50 per person for the dinner and blending session. Reservations can be made online at the vineyard’s website as spots are limited. Interested parties can also view the full menu online prior to making reservations.
For more information or questions, call 903-240-1587.