The Educators for Public Service organization in Marshall hosted a veterans’ memorial event on Monday outside of the Harrison County historical courthouse.
The event was part of their ongoing series of events called Moral Mondays, which are silent protests outside of the courthouse the group hosts each week from 12:30 to 5 p.m., which taken different themes.
Raymond Fogg, one of the group’s founders, and a Marine Corps veteran, said that this particular event was important because it highlighted how veterans of the United States of America may all look, act and think differently, but that they all deserve the same respect.
“We are trying to bring some kind of harmony,” Fogg said. “Whether you’re black, white, democrat or republican, we all have served this country. We were there to honor all our veterans.”
Three of the main founders of EPS are veterans, including Fogg, Stephanie Gorski, who is also a veteran of the Marine Corps, and Tasha Williams.
“I feel that I signed up to serve my country, and that obligation never ends, only changes,” Gorski said. “I feel like our moral Monday’s have given me the opportunity to show my love for country and community.”
Fogg said that amid a time of great turmoil and divide in the country, it is important to remember that someone disagreeing with you, does not make them less patriotic than you.
“I feel like when you say someone isn’t patriotic, or that they hate this country, because they don’t think like you do, you put a target on their back, you make them seem less human, like its okay to do something to them because they aren’t American,” Fogg said. “When in reality that is not even true, and they are just as patriotic, if not more so.”
Continuing the weekly event, Fogg said that the group will be outside of the courthouse next Monday, this time to bring awareness to their plan to remove the Confederate statue from downtown Marshall, replace it, and conserve it elsewhere.
He said that this issues is one that he has been involved with for over 25 years in Marshall, and one that the group will continue to address until action is taken.
“This is not something that is new. Whether it takes five years, 10 or event another 20 we are going to keep talking about it until something changes,” Fogg said.