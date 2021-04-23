Eric Williams, owner of Out the Box Production and author of two recent resolutions on the Marshall City Council agenda regarding an apology for chattel slavery in the county, addressed inaction by council members on the resolution during a press conference on Friday.
Williams said he was disappointed by the inaction taken by councilmembers, who on Thursday voted four to three against allowing a revised edition of the resolution to be added to the agenda.
“I am disappointed and disturbed by the actions of the Marshall City Council,” Williams said. “They missed a great opportunity.”
Councilmembers Marvin Bonner, Leo Morris and Vernia Calhoun voted in favor of the revision to the resolution, but were blocked from making the change by votes from Mayor Terri Brown and Councilmembers Amy Ware, Micah Fenton and Amanda Abraham, during Thursday night's meeting.
Due to the revision being negated, no action was taken on the remaining two items, and the motion died.
Williams said that it was important to point out that the three councilmembers who voted for the resolution were the three Black members of council, and those that blocked the revision were the four white members.
He also stated that he understood why there were issues with the first version of the resolution, and if the second version of the resolution were allowed to be added to the agenda, it would have only included an apology for chattel slavery in Marshall, and a requirement that the city work to maintain records of slavery.
“I don’t understand why we can’t have an apology, after 400 years of slavery,” he said.
Williams also criticized councilmembers for spending an extended period of time discussing the issue of funding for two budget items regarding the new Animal Adoption Center, while also taking no time to discuss the chattel slavery resolutions.
“They spent more time talking about dogs than they did human rights,” he said. “They’re still treating dogs better than they do Black folks.”
He also responded to criticism from community members, who wonder why there needs to be an apology for slavery from 100 years ago.
Williams said that he would point to more recent issues, such as the George Floyd case, to show that the issues faced by Black community members due to slavery, and the resulting systematic racism, is still very prevalent, and has an effect on the Black community even today.
“They separated children from their moms and dads, they made it a law that we couldn’t read or write, these are not issues that we can overcome in one generation,” Williams said.
He said that he plans to continue to fight for an official apology for chattel slavery in Marshall from the city, as well as reparations.
“This is a tough, tough city, and I will use a new dynamic type of fight to make changes in the city of Marshall,” Williams said.