An inmate who escaped from the Gregg County Jail was caught Friday morning after his father spotted him at his business west of Gladewater and called police.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said Friday morning that Jace Martin Laws, 34, of Gladewater was back in custody.
Laws escaped Monday evening from the South Jail at the Gregg County Courthouse, according to Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 B.H. Jameson, who signed a warrant for his arrest before noon Thursday.
However, Jameson said he did not find out about the escape until he was asked to sign the warrant.
Cerliano did not report Laws’ escape until Thursday afternoon and could not be reached for comment Friday about why he did not notify the public earlier because the voicemail box on his cellphone was full.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Friday that he had no explanation for the delayed notification and declined to pass judgment.
“All I know is the sheriff’s office is doing a thorough investigation under the circumstances,” Stoudt said. “When (Cerliano) has all the facts put together, I’m sure he will release them.”
A Facebook post Friday afternoon by Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson said Laws, who was sentenced Oct. 23 to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of assaulting two Longview police officers, could “face 20 stacked on top of his previous sentence.”
Laws’ recapture came after his father said he spotted him near his home, which is on the same land as Laws Collision Repair on U.S. 271 west of Gladewater.
Laws’ father, Joel Laws Jr., owns the business with his wife, Shari, the father said Friday after his son was recaptured.
Joel Laws said he was in his home Friday morning when out of a window he saw someone leaving the shop area. He said that was about 8:30 or 9 a.m.
Joel Laws said he then called Gladewater Police Chief Gordon Freeman, who he said is a friend of his. Joel Laws said law enforcement began arriving shortly after he made the call.
His son was taken into custody at the body shop, officials said.
Jace Laws had carved out portions of the South Jail in the Gregg County Courthouse on Methvin Street — gaining access to the building’s infrastructure — and made his way to the exterior of the courthouse, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday.
His recapture came several hours after a report that someone spotted him at the Gladewater Regional Airport.
Cerliano said the sighting was called in to Gladewater police at about 3:30 a.m. Laws was reportedly trying to get in the building at the airport.
“He was rattling doors,” the sheriff said.
Cerliano said an hour later that someone reported seeing Laws at a cabin near the Sabine River east of U.S. 271.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter involving multiple agencies along U.S. 271, Texas 135, Sheppard Lane and the Sabine River.
The investigation included officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Gladewater police, Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals Service. At one point, officers were awaiting the arrival of bloodhounds from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Cerliano said Jace Laws was apparently able to get through the perimeter or made his way out of the area before the perimeter was in place.
Joel Laws said he was happy no one was hurt during the manhunt and his son’s subsequent arrest. He said his son did not resist arrest.
“The police were effective and kind,” he said.
Cerliano said Laws was arraigned on an escape charge in Smith County because he was taken into custody there. The sheriff said Laws would have his bond set on the escape charge and would be taken back to Gregg County to be booked back into jail.
Asked where Laws would be placed in the Gregg County Jail once he is returned, Gregg County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said, “We have different holding-type cells in there, such as medical and separation and day rooms.”
Laws’ prosecution stemmed from interactions with police that occurred on or about Sept. 14, 2018, according to a Nov. 29 indictment.
Laws injured Longview police Officer Nathaniel Lemmon by punching him while he tried to detain, restrain or arrest Laws, the indictment said. Laws also injured Officer Christopher Byrdsong by striking or kicking him and “scuffling, fighting, grappling, struggling, forcefully resisting, tussling or wrestling” with the officer while he tried to detain, restrain or arrest Laws, according to the indictment.
Laws also injured Byrdsong by “grabbing, clutching or squeezing” the officer’s genitals, the second count of the indictment stated.