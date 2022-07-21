An escaped inmate who fled custody by walking off of a work assignment last September has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by a Harrison County jury.
The jury sentenced the defendant, Roy Lee Vaughn Jr., on Tuesday after finding the 34-year-old guilty of escaping while arrested. The one-day jury trial kicked off Tuesday with County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black presiding.
Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain, who represented the state in the case along with fellow prosecutor James Woodring, said his team appreciated the jury for their verdict.
“It was a great verdict and I’m very pleased with it, and it shows that the citizens of Harrison County aren’t going to tolerate thugs who repeatedly break the law and then decide they don’t want to comply with our rules and escape and do what they want to do,” said McCain.
Vaughn, a convicted felon, was already in jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he made the decision to escape from custody on Sept. 24, 2021, McCain said.
“On Sept. 24, 2021, a little after 6 a.m., Vaughn who was in jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was assigned as a kitchen worker, and that morning he and another kitchen worker were taking the trash out,” McCain said of how the escape occurred. “The trash bin is across the street from the jail, on South Franklin (Street). The jailer became distracted assisting the other kitchen worker with putting the trash in the dumpster, and Vaughn took off running from the location.”
The attending jailer immediately alerted Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch of the escape. A two-day manhunt then ensued. Vaughn was later located in the apartment of his girlfriend, whom he was alleged to have stabbed during his prior aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrest.
“When she became aware of his escape, she was in fear of her life and stayed at her sister’s house. Deputies were in constant communication with her and asked for a key to her apartment in the event he tried to show up. They did locate him,” McCain said.
Vaughn was recaptured with the aid of K-9 deputies, the sheriff’s office noted at the time. Numerous other agencies also assisted throughout the night during the manhunt, including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 bloodhounds, Marshall police and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Following multiple searches of the apartment, officers ultimately found Vaughn hiding under a pile of clothes. Officers also discovered evidence of damage to the front door, indicating that Vaughn had kicked in the door to gain entry into the Decker Place apartment.
During trial the kickoff of the trial, Vaughn entered a not guilty verdict to the crime, but evidence presented proved otherwise, McCain said.
“He pled not guilty and the jury saw video of the jailer leaving the jail with Vaughn and the other kitchen worker and of course returning without Vaughan in tow,” said McCain.
Noting Vaughn’s criminal history, McCain said the defendant had a previous criminal history out of Arkansas for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm and robbery.
Vaughn still has a pending aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case in which he is charged with allegedly cutting his girlfriend three times in the right arm. If found guilty, it could mean stacked sentences for the defendant, McCain said.