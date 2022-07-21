An escaped inmate who fled custody by walking off of a work assignment last September has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by a Harrison County jury.

The jury sentenced the defendant, Roy Lee Vaughn Jr., on Tuesday after finding the 34-year-old guilty of escaping while arrested. The one-day jury trial kicked off Tuesday with County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black presiding.

