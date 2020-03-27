Over 3.3 million people filed for first-time jobless claims last week according to the Labor Department. Jobs that are being deemed non-essential are shutting down while essential employees’ hours are being cut, to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus in communities.
Essential employees have been defined as the following:
- Workers conducting COVID-19 research and testing.
- Pharmacy employees.
- Security service employees at hospitals and other important industries.
- Mass transit and airport workers.
- Food and agricultural workers, including those who work in grocery stores and restaurants. Restaurants in Marshall have gone to delivery or in-store pick up only at this time.
- Energy sector employees considered critical to sustaining utilities, telecommunications and natural gas, among others including gas station employees.
- Mortuary and funeral service workers, including crematoriums and cemetery workers.
- Employees who manufacture safety and sanitary products, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and food processing.
- Workers who support national security and the military.
- Water and wastewater employees.
- Bank employees and customer service workers at call centers. Payroll and certain insurance workers also apply.
- Vendors that provide essential services or products like logistics, child care services, along with hardware and supply stores.
- The news media.
- Building cleaners and janitors.
- Those who work in trash collection and disposal, animal shelters, certain warehouse and fulfillment centers, food banks and mail and shipping service centers.
Community members whose work is not filed under these positions may be experiencing layoffs or job loss during this time. To help assist those in need, along with handling a rising number of customers, businesses are hiring part time employees.
Dollar General
Dollar General announced in a press release Monday that the company would be nearly doubling its normal hiring rate and adding 50,000 employees by the end of April.
“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”
Dollar General currently anticipates the majority of these roles to be temporary. However, the company said that they plan on providing long-term career growth opportunities to some of these new employees.
In the past five years alone, Dollar General has added approximately 35,000 net new jobs to the American economy, growing its workforce from 105,000 employees in February 2015 to more than 143,000 current employees.
The press release stated that Dollar General provides employees with competitive wages, training and development programs and expansive benefits including day-one eligibility to telemedicine, health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, paid parental leave, adoption assistance and more.
For more information on job opportunities through Dollar General go to https://careers.dollargeneral.com.
Walmart
Walmart announced Monday they will be hiring 150,000 associates, and these include full-time, part-time and temporary positions in distribution centers (DCs) and fulfillment centers (FCs).
“Our supply chain associates have been so vital to Walmart’s ability to serve customers and communities during this time, and I am so proud of every one of them,” said Greg Smith, Walmart’s head of supply chain. “We’re growing, expanding and looking for more people who want to make a difference providing for customers.”
Knowing many people are eager to get back to work, Walmart has expedited hiring to get people working quickly. This means that someone can apply online, get hired and begin working in a DC or FC in as little as 24 hours.
A press release from the company said that Walmart offers benefits like advanced training through Walmart Academies, access to affordable college and, of course, competitive pay. Depending on location, DCs start between $17 and $18 per hour. FCs start anywhere between $15 and $19 per hour. These numbers reflect a new, temporary pay increase for FC associates: From now through Memorial Day, pay for all hourly associates in FCs will increase $2/hour.
At FCs, associates referring a new hire to their facility are eligible to receive a $250 bonus. Additionally, the person being hired will also receive a $250 bonus. Both associates will be paid out after the new associate has been employed 90 days.
To apply to work for Walmart, visit the company’s careers site at careers.walmart.com.