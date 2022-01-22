The ETBU School of Communication and Performing Arts presents Footloose the musical, live on stage February 24 — 27 at Memorial City Hall. Prepare to kick off your Sunday shoes as Marshall cuts footloose to popular 80s tunes like Almost Paradise, Holding Out for a Hero and, of course, Footloose.
This family-friendly musical explores the joys of youth, the freedom in self-expression and the power of redemption. Life in small-town Bomont is peaceful until city boy Ren arrives. Breaking every taboo, Ren brings dance back to the heart of a town held back by the memory of a tragedy.
Based on the hit 80s movie, Footloose has become a stage musical phenomenon. With its Tony-nominated top-40 score, there is just no stopping the music. Footloose has something for everyone — popular music, showstopping choreography and heartwarming storytelling.
Footloose is directed and choreographed by ETBU Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts Natalie Wilson, with music directed by ETBU Associate Professor of Music Candice Aipperspach and orchestra conducted by ETBU Visiting Assistant Professor of Music Ian Aipperspach. The show features music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and stage adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie. Footloose is based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford with additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.
Tickets are $10 for general admission. Attendees with an ETBU ID will be granted free admission. Reservations are required for the run of the production. To reserve or buy seats, please visit the ETBU Theatre box office online at www.ETBU.edu/box-office.
The curtain will rise at 7 p.m. for performances Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24-25. The Saturday and Sunday matinee will begin at 2:30 p.m.