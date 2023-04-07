East Texas Baptist University has officially revealed a new certification after being awarded as a Level 1 certified tutor training program by the internationally recognized College Reading and Learning Association.
ETBU’s Office of Academic Success and Academic Center for Excellence — also known as the ACE Lab — offers free tutoring resources for all students engaged in all general education and major-specific gateway courses. The ACE Lab’s recognition of a certified training program by the College Reading and Learning Association (CRLA) comes after the university’s recent investment into developing a tutoring program that could surpass the standards and expectations needed to complete the peer review process required for certification.
“Our tutors are very grateful to become certified,” ETBU Student Success Specialist Josh Broussard said. “They put in a lot of hard work in their disciplines in order to be considered for their positions, and the certification has been rewarding for them.”
The certification for ETBU means that the tutors available have met or exceeded the CRLA’s competitive standards for selection, training, direct service and evaluation as part of their tutoring program. This makes the ACE Lab a standout in tutoring services by the CRLA, which has been a leader in academic programs for over 30 years. It also enhances the program’s access to support resources, making it more effective for participating students and giving more opportunities for tutors to assist when needed.
“This is a continuation of the professionalization of our tutoring program,” said ETBU Director of Academic Success Bryan Mead. “Over the last several years, we’ve worked really hard to get our tutor training in line with national standards, and this CRLA certification is widely recognized as sort of the gold standard of tutoring certification.”
With tutoring services available from ACE Lab for more than 20 hours each week, offering over 1,100 one-on-one appointments annually, the tutors who have undergone rigorous training at ETBU are eager to continue showcasing their awarded abilities to assist in test preparation and facilitate strong study habits for the student population.
“This further emphasizes the strength of our tutoring program for our students,” said Mead. “We have a lot of students on campus that already use our tutors, but this gives another system of recognition on the quality of service that we can provide them. Even with the community, all of the Marshall High School students who are in the dual enrollment program also have access to our tutoring.”
For students looking to take advantage of this newly recognized tutoring program, the university has an online signup system on their website where students can sign up with a specific tutor of their choice for any general education class and meet with them one-on-one either in person, or digitally to meet their schedule. From developing the curriculum to training the tutors with the right procedures and much more to meet the standards required, ETBU said it is proud to offer a tutoring program that stands out among national standards for their students.
“The level of access that our students are able to have, all of our tutors were students who have excelled and done very well in the classes they are tutoring for,” explained Mead. “They’re handpicked by faculty members on campus, and they are willing and eager to share information and knowledge they gain in the course with other students on campus.”
Looking towards the future of the tutoring program, ETBU is already considering how to continue expanding with new techniques and opportunities afforded by the additional resources available through their new CRLA Level 1 certification.