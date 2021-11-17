Marshall city staff got some welcomed assistance this week from the East Texas Baptist University baseball team, as over 60 players gathered in downtown Marshall to help hang up downtown Christmas lights.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham said that there was some concern over staff having enough time to hang all of the lights that community members are used to seeing adorn the courthouse, as well as the light poles and trees around Marshall’s downtown.
“It really is just a statement about living in a small town,” Abraham said, “I mentioned that this morning, and by this afternoon I was getting a call that the team was going to come out to help.”
Abraham herself has been volunteering over the weekend to assist staff members in hanging all of the lights this year.
“She has been here all the time, rolling up her sleeves to help get the lights up,” Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez said.
Ramirez said that while the volunteers are a huge help, city staff members deserve credit for working tirelessly every single year to be sure the downtown lights get up and running.
“They work so hard, every day they’re out here to set these up and make sure everything works and is where we need it to be,” Ramirez said, “We are so grateful for them.”
Baseball players worked with Abraham and Ramirez, as well as city staff, to complete hanging up the lights adorning the light poles and trees in downtown Marshall.
After the work was done, city staff treated the players to a pizza dinner at Pazzeria by Pietros.
Wonderland of Lights will open officially to the public on Nov. 24 for the festivals official lighting ceremony on Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. in downtown Marshall.