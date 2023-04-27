Students from the East Texas Baptist University’s Fred Hale School of Business are set to receive Certified Management Accountant (CMA) scholarships from the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA).
Ten students from ETBU’s Fred Hale School of Business have received the 2023 Certified Management Accountant scholarships that includes a package of benefits from the Institute of Management Accountants which help students in their pursuit of certification.
“We are so excited and appreciative that the IMA offers this wonderful opportunity to our students,” said ETBU Associate Professor of Economics Anthony Sawyer. “The scholarship includes the program entrance fee, registration fees for both of the required exams, study materials and three years of IMA membership.”
There are only 10 students allowed to be nominated by their professors each academic year for a CMA scholarship. The ten students from ETBU winning the scholarship this year are Cayden Adamson, Kara Scott, Slade Austin, Lillie Ziegler, Scott Bright, Joshua Whitmore, Blake Mullen, Haley Brown, Jacey Hicks and Skylar Wilabay. These winners will have their entrance and registration fees covered as well as three years of IMA membership while they advance their certification.
The CMA is an internationally recognized accounting certification focused on more than just calculating numbers, but using them to make strategic financial decisions. The CMA scholarship is supported by the IMA, a worldwide association of accounting and finance professionals in business. The IMA was founded over one hundred years ago in 1919 to promote the knowledge and professionalism among cost accountants and to foster a wider understanding of their role in management. Today, they have more than 140,000 members in 150 different countries and has invested over $35,000,000 in the CMA scholarship program across 20,000 awarded students.
The CMA certification includes a two-part exam which covers 12 competencies, including external financial reporting decisions, financial statement analysis, internal controls, corporate finance and others. According to IMA’s 2021 Global Salary Survey, accountants holding a CMA between the ages of 20-29 can earn 37 percent more in total compensation than non-CMAs globally.