“It doesn’t matter if you’re Latino, if you identify with another ethnicity or culture, we all play a role in our communities,” is the message that rang loud and clear last week as East Texas Baptist University celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month, featuring a panel of local citizens who all shared some insight on what it means to be a person of Hispanic heritage.
“This is an effort by three organizations from campus,” said Blanca Jenkins, one of the panelists and assistant professor of the Department of Languages and Literature.
While the event is held annually, three entities — the Dot.com student organization, the multicultural affairs office and the Department of Language and Literature — joined forces to bring more awareness to the national observation.
“We are here; we are your neighbors; we want to get to know everybody,” Jenkins said of the goal. “Marshall’s a great place. We have a lot of communities. We just need to get to know each other.”
Joining Jenkins on the panel were local Hispanic residents and professionals, including Dinora Harris, who serves as executive director of the Michelson Museum of Art; Julio Rodriguez, owner of the health and wellness store 903 Nutrition; Rudy Medina, Hefner Group insurance agent and Marshall ISD school board member; and Dr. Radamés “Rod” Martinez Jr., a longtime radiologist in Longview.
The panelists — some who are immigrants and others whose families have been in America for several generations — all answered a series of questions, ranging from their favorite food to adversities they’ve faced to any advice they’d like to share.
Favorite food ranged from mom’s refried black beans with refried plantains to tamales with banana beans.
Overcoming Adversities
When asked about adversities faced growing up in the United States, Martinez, who came to the country from Cuba in 1961, two years after the Communist Revolution led by Fidel Castro, recalled being physically attacked, but fighting back — literally and figuratively.
“I couldn’t tell if they were upset with me because I behaved and obeyed the teachers or if were upset with me because I was Cuban or because I made better grades… but there were several incidents where I was physically attacked,” he shared. “Back then, it was no big deal to be attacked. You just fight back. I fought back because that’s the natural thing to do.”
He also fought back by choosing not to become a victim.
“It wasn’t something I carried like a scarlet letter or a chain around my back. It was like they treated me badly. I don’t care, go do my thing. There’s a tendency now to claim victimhood,” said Martinez. “It’s like forget about it, and go on, if you can.”
Jenkins said while adversities are a part of life, the Lord gives wisdom to overcome them. Through her adversities, she learned to be proud of her roots.
“One of the things for me is I come from one of the poorest (places) in Mexico. Oaxaca and Chiapas are probably the poorest places in the country. And you know where you live in that environment, you see everyone in the same situation, so it wasn’t such a huge deal, but then you move to the U.S. where all of the Latinas are like: ‘Oh, you’re from Oaxaca; you’re from that poor, awful place’. So I didn’t even know that until I was around other Latinas,” said Jenkins. “So that’s one of the adversities — knowing your value, knowing who you are, being proud of who you are because that’s where you were born. That’s just the plan that God had for your life. And you will go through adversities and move on.”
Harris, a native of Guatemala, shared how she embraced her accent, which was often a focal point as “the girl from the little town” and when she moved to the United States.
“That’s been the hardest to accept that sometimes people will not take you seriously because you have an accent or because you are from a different country. (But) it’s OK, and I’m just going to prove myself to you that yes, I have an accent but (I am just as intelligent),” she said.
Rodriguez, a native of Mexico, said initially his obstacle was the language barrier, too, but coming to the United States at such a young age, that eventually faded away.
“Some people are like, oh, you’re from Mexico, and I’m like yea, I’m from Mexico. And they’re like well, you don’t have an accent. I’m like that sometimes happens,” he teased.
Rodriguez said growing up, he was teased for excelling academically, and often called a “wanna-be.”
“I got called a wanna-be simply because I was in advanced classes,” he recalled. “It’s like, no, it is what it is. I don’t mind the reading, I don’t mind the math. I like social studies. At one point or another it was a challenge for me. I don’t think that I’m (more than) for wanting to better myself, for wanting to go to college, for wanting to be smart.”
He said his parents set the standard in his home to be the best he can be, and excel academically.
“Growing up, in my house it wasn’t acceptable to bring home Bs. My dad was like your only job is to go to school and make sure you bring home good grades,” said Rodriguez. “And that was the standard in our home. And so that’s what I did.”
Despite the teasing, he maintained his drive to succeed.
“Knowing some bits and pieces, because I was so young, I do know that we came from poverty. I do know that we lived in a house made of sticks with a tin roof and a dirt floor. Now that I’m older, I understand,” he said of his parents’ sacrifice.
The teasing became irrelevant.
“(It became): so what if they’re teasing me or see it as a bad thing? I know where I want to go and it may not necessarily be the same place they want to go. I know what I’m here to do. I know what my parents have sacrificed for me and what my duty is to myself and my family,” Rodriguez learned.
Sharing his story of overcoming obstacles, Medina, an avid tennis player in high school, said he always had dreams to play professionally, but due to health issues, he never realized his dream. After a major surgery that landed him an extended stay in the hospital, he knew he needed to bounce back to better help his family.
“It was a major surgery, but it was non cancerous. It was a tumor. I did my praying; I did everything I could. It was a miracle. I came out of the hospital after being there two months and a half. And years went by,” he said. “Eventually I was getting better. I said OK, I have to do something for myself, my kids. I wanted to be better. I wanted my kids to have something better than I did than where my parents come from. It’s very tough.”
Leaning on his faith and the support of his family, he decided to take an online class and become an insurance agent. He’s now had a fulfilling career as a licensed insurance agent for more than 20 years.
Words of Wisdom
When asked what advice they would give to Latino and Hispanic students, Jenkins reminded of the Biblical passage 1 Corinthians, chapter 12.
“In 1 Corinthians (chapter) 12, we are told that we are a part of the body and the eyes cannot say to the hand I don’t need you, the head cannot say to the feet I don’t need you,” said Jenkins. “That’s foolish. So the saying with us is, it doesn’t matter if you’re Latino, if you identify with another ethnicity or culture, we all play a role in our communities.”
Reflecting on the scripture, Jenkins noted all mankind is part of one body — the body of Christ.
“So be proud of who you are, know your family history, embrace your background and be who God has called you to be,” she said.
Martinez advised not to let labels define them.
“My philosophy, and I think this ties with my Christianity, is that I don’t let labels define me,” he said. “When I was applying for medical school, the first thing they asked was, do you want your Latino heritage to be considered on your application to apply for medical school; and I was insulted. I don’t want to get in because I’m Latino. I want to get in on my own merits. I said I don’t want that to be a crutch and I don’t want that to become a hindrance to what I look like or how you label me, so get out my way.”
Harris said her best advice would be to embrace oneself.
“I think the most important thing is embrace who you are; embrace your accent, your color, your hair. Wear the earrings. Why not?” she said. “Wear the colors. But also be patient and be accepting because I feel like our job is also to educate people that don’t know. So (when) you embrace who you are, you are also opening up your heart to be understanding. I feel like that’s very important.”
Rodriguez encouraged them to be the change they’d like to see.
“Be the change within the community; be the change within the circle, whoever is around you,” Rodriguez urged. “Ultimately that’s what it comes down to. Somebody has to (pioneer) the change.”
He said that’s exactly what he did when he decided to bring his nutrition business to his home in Marshall.
“Somebody asked me: ‘Why do you choose to stay here. Why don’t you move to one of the bigger cities that have a higher demand?’ I said if I don’t do it, who else is going to do it?” said Rodriguez.
“People complain about the things we don’t have in Marshall, but what are they doing to change it? They just pick up and leave and go to Longview and Tyler or Dallas and when is that change going to come here...” he said. “So, be the change.”
Medina encouraged the Hispanic community to also get involved. It’s something he’s strived to do professionally, and as a school board member and a board member of the local literacy council.
“A lot of the stuff we do as Hispanics, a lot of them don’t speak out there, don’t talk. Our personalities go a long way,” he said. “You have to speak for yourself, step out there… be happy with who you are.
“Me being a Hispanic, Mexican, American, (and) Chicano — you see a lot of different names,” he said. “Hey, I’m still Rudy Medina; at least I know who I am. Yea, I’m out there. I love where my parents are from. I enjoy it. I also love America. I feel like we’re all one, and now everybody’s gotta come together … and have love for each other. Respect goes a long way.”