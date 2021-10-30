East Texas Baptist University students, family, alumni and friends have spent a week in celebration as part of the Marshall school’s annual homecoming event.
From brunches to lunches, alumni awards, carnivals, tailgates, fireworks, queens and of course, football, the ETBU Tiger family is making homecoming 2021 an event for the memory books with a week packed with activities.
On Friday, ETBU celebrated several of the university’s outstanding alumni during its Chapel service, as well as a special luncheon that immediately followed.
This year’s honored alumni recognized by the university on Friday included David Mohn from the class of 1972, Oteka Jackson-Cenales from the class of 2007, Sherry Bustin from the class of 1993, Aubrey Sharpe from the class of 1967 and Allen Reed from the class of 1966.
Also on Friday, ETBU’s School of Communication and Performing Arts hosted an outdoor performance of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” the musical. Admission for the show was a donated can of dog food benefiting the city of Marshall’s new Marshall Pet Adoption Center on Travis Street.
Guests brought out lawn chairs, blankets and enjoyed a great performance in beautiful weather while visiting food trucks on site and some guests even dressed up in their Halloween costumes.
ETBU’s celebrations continue today before game day with a decade reunion brunch at 10 a.m., followed by a family fun carnival and tailgating experience at The Grove from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests to the tailgate and carnival will enjoy games, bounce houses and a free lunch before the game.
The game between ETBU and Texas Lutheran University kicks off at 1 p.m. at Tiger Stadium and the first 500 Tigers fans to arrive will receive a free “Luv Ya Blue,” shirt.
The homecoming crowning will take place at halftime during the football game.