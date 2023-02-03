East Texas Baptist University broadened its reach through a Christian Education Partnership Agreement with Colegio Bautista de Temuco (CBT). The agreement, signed Friday, Jan. 26 by ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn and CBT Rector Juan Luis Salinas Urrutia, provides CBT students a pathway to pursue a Christian education at ETBU.
“I am thankful for Juan Luis Salinas Urrutia, his leadership team at CBT, and numerous individuals at ETBU who were impactful in the development of this Christian education partnership,” Blackburn said. “This partnership will provide the students of CBT an affordable pathway to access a Christ-centered higher education from East Texas Baptist. Our institutions share a common mission to train and equip students to be servant leaders and a light unto the world.”
Founded in 1922 by William MacDonald, Colegio Bautista de Temuco began with 20 students on a property outside of Temuco, Chile. The first director was Agnes Graham, and the mission was to serve the children of new believers who had no opportunity to enter the schools that were administered by the Catholic Church.
“Miss Agnes Graham hired new teachers from Chile and the United States to come and serve at the school. The majority of the teachers were brothers and sisters from Texas. So today we have two flags at our school, the United States flag and the Chile flag,” Juan Luis Salinas Urrutia, Rector of CBT, explained.
Today, CBT serves 1,024 students with 100 teachers and 80 staff and is categorized as an International School.
“Since its founding, the Baptist School of Temuco has impacted many generations of students and their families who have accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior,” Salinas said. “These students have integrated the values of faith into their workplaces. Today our alumni are leading international companies in Latin America and around the world.”
Prior to joining CBT, Salinas served as the Ministerial Secretary of Education for the Araucania region of Chile. In that role, he improved the quality of public education, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, for a district of over 1,200 schools. Due to his quality work, Salinas was offered the opportunity to become a deputy in the Chilean congress by a national political party but he felt God calling him to lead Colegio Bautista de Temuco to train and prepare the next generation of leaders in Chile and globally.
“ETBU’s theme is ‘May the Light on the Hill Never Die.’ This strategic partnership with our brothers in Temuco is an extension of this very light,” ETBU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “We are so proud to learn from and with these fellow educators in the years to come.”
With a common mission, ETBU and CBT are integrating biblical faith and learning to develop students who are Christ-like servant leaders by providing a seamless matriculation process for CBT students. Eligible graduates will receive priority for admission and scholarships at ETBU.
“That’s what inspires us to be here today to partner with you and to build the Kingdom of God there, here, and wherever God calls us to,” Salinas proclaimed.
East Texas Baptist will continue to further academic opportunities and foster spiritual growth for students through additional partnerships with organizations and institutions.