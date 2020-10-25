John Sargent, Dean of ETBU’s School of Education, received the Texas Association of Colleges of Teacher Education (TACTE) Leadership Award during a virtual annual conference Monday, Oct. 20.
The Outstanding Leadership Award is given annually to someone who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the organization and who is deserving of TACTE recognition for significant contributions to the educator preparation process in Texas.
“This award was unexpected, and I am humbled to receive this leadership award from my fellow deans and directors in the schools and colleges of education across the state of Texas,” Dr. Sargent said. “The profession of teaching is the highest calling anyone can receive. It is a vital profession for the well-being of our nation. It is the profession that trains all other professions. I would be remiss if I did not recognize my colleagues in our School of Education. They are the most brilliant and talented people I have ever worked with in my entire career which spans three different career paths. They have advised me and guided me in my tenure as Dean, and I believe they should receive some recognition for this award also. After being a full-time professor at ETBU for the last 18 years, I hope to remain involved part-time in training educators for future Texas students and bringing the Gospel message of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to those future educators at this superb Christian university.”
Dr. John Sargent has been teaching at East Texas Baptist University since 2003, where he has served as the Dean of the School of Education since 2016.
During Dr. Sargent’s deanship in 2019, The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) named East Texas Baptist University’s Elementary Teacher Prep Program as one of the top 15 programs out of 1,000 programs across the nation for its strong commitment to evidence-based reading instruction.
His teaching, research, and specialization areas include equipping students with the tools they need in research methods, classroom management, special education, and reading intervention.
During his time at ETBU, Dr. Sargent has been recognized in many ways including ETBU’s distinguished professor award for the 2015-16 academic year. ETBU also named Dr. Sargent as the 2019 J. Ward Walker Lecturer.
Before joining ETBU, he taught for nine years in several public schools in Texas and Louisiana.
He currently holds teacher certification in all-level special education, as well as being a reading specialist in the state of Louisiana.
Dr. Sargent is a committed Christian educator who believes in the power of God’s word to mold and transform lives. He seeks to instill these values in the students he mentors and teaches.
“Dr. John Sargent is a role model for instruction and ministry,” Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “As a faculty member and Dean of the School of Education, Dr. Sargent has endeavored to support student success and learning in ways that are exemplary for faculty and students alike. Dr. Sargent has led the school to accomplish great things including reaffirmation with TEA and national recognition for our reading program in elementary education. In addition, our graduate pass rates have been at some of the highest in the University’s history.”
The TACTE’s purpose is to stimulate improvement in the education of professional school personnel in Texas with a primary goal to provide, through professional organization and cooperation, for a continuous search for the promotion of ideas and practices which are most effective in the education of teachers and to promote effective teaching and quality education through efforts to improve teacher education, the teaching profession, and the schools.
“The Texas Association of Colleges of Teacher Education is a superb organization which empowers collaboration among diverse universities across Texas and serves as a unified voice to the Texas Education Agency on various issues,” Dr. Sargent added. “Since becoming Dean of the School of Education at ETBU, I have been privileged to interact with this group as we strive to promote University-based programs which are vital to the long-term retention of educators in the classroom.”