Three faculty at East Texas Baptist University recently received promotions, including Eric Hillman (associate professor of criminal justice), Dr. David Splawn (professor of English), and John Dement (professor of theatre arts). These promotions mark a proud moment for the ETBU community as students, faculty, and staff have witnessed these individuals make a significant impact on campus and in the classroom.
In order to receive a promotion, requirements established by the ETBU Faculty Promotion Committee must be met and evaluated. After reviewing the committee’s recommendations, portfolios from the candidates, and recommendations from the Deans of the respective schools, the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs provides the President with their recommendation. Then, under the authorization of the Board of Trustees, academic ranks are assigned by the President.
Eric Hillman was promoted to associate professor of criminal justice at ETBU. He earned a bachelor of arts in social sciences, and a juris doctor from the University of Houston. Additionally, he is a veteran of the Houston Police Department, where he served as an officer, sergeant, lieutenant, staff attorney, and police academy instructor. Hillman has also served as an assistant district attorney in both Nueces County and Tyler County. In addition, Hillman was a staff attorney for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he worked as a public defender. Hillman taught criminal justice courses at two other Texas colleges before coming to ETBU. He currently teaches criminal law, criminal procedure, police procedures, community policing, crime scene investigations, critical incident management, legal aspects of law enforcement, and several other criminal justice courses.
Dr. David Splawn earned his bachelor of arts in religion and philosophy from Wayland Baptist University, an M.A. in intercultural ministry from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, a master of arts in modern and postmodern British fiction from the University of East Anglia, and a doctor of philosophy in English literature, film and media studies from Texas Tech University. Throughout his time at ETBU, Dr. Splawn has been involved in the University’s mentoring program and various committees. He teaches courses such as rhetoric and composition, studies in literature, introduction to cinema and 20th century British literature.
John Dement began his teaching career at Austin Community College in 1995. During his journey to ETBU, he taught at Tarrant County College, the University of Texas at Arlington and Midwestern State University. Dement earned his bachelor of arts from Baylor University, and a master of fine arts from Louisiana State University. In the entertainment industry, John worked at the Alley Theatre in Houston, Houston and Fort Worth Shakespeare Festival, the Spoleto Festival and several small theatre companies in the Austin area. Recently, Dement has directed many productions for the ETBU School of Communication and Performing Arts, such as The Comedy of Errors and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
“Our faculty not only hold a high standard of excellence in their teaching but they hold each other to a high standard as Christian scholars,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “The faculty promotion process is an example of a peer-review process that evaluates instruction, advising, scholarship as well as the commitment to the university and involvement in a local congregation. I am proud of the recognition bestowed on these three individuals.”