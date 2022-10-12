ETBU Tigers welcomed their families to the Hill for a weekend full of community and fellowship on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. Over 1,000 ETBU family members attended Family Weekend social activities and the first Tiger Football home game versus Southwestern University.
“Family Weekend 2022 was such a fun time welcoming our extended Tiger Family to the Hill,” ETBU Director of Student Life Laura Coursey said. “We loved seeing our campus full of parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends of all sorts. As stated in our core values, enhancing community is such an important aspect of ETBU. Providing students and their families an opportunity to reconnect after eight weeks at school is always a special time.”
Family Weekend activities are designed to bring faculty, staff, students, and families together for a weekend of fellowship. Families experienced life on the Hill with activities such as food trucks and live music at the Grove, Movie Night Under the Stars, Family Worship, Alumni Floats with Faculty Connection and ETBU Theatre’s production of Doubt. On Saturday morning, ETBU students, faculty, and staff showcased their individual small businesses during Small Business Saturday. The display of small businesses ranged from art and jewelry to photography and baked goods.
“Small Business Saturday gave me a whirlwind of emotions this year, I was excited to put my talents on display for people to see and enjoy but I was also nervous about the popularity of the things I was making,” sophomore child development major Haven Chance said. “I think Small Business Saturday went well for me. I may not have sold everything on my table but I know that I got my name out there. I am truly thankful for the opportunity to show off something that my grandmother taught me to do just a few years ago.”
To wrap up the weekend festivities, the Tiger Family cheered on the ETBU Tiger Football Team as they claimed victory over Southwestern University at Ornelas Stadium, 31-10.
“Family Weekend was the perfect opportunity for our campus community to come together and reconnect after a great start to the Fall 2022 semester,” ETBU Dean of Students Holly Edwards said. “The weekend provided awesome opportunities to engage with the Marshall community through local food trucks as well as the campus community by providing opportunity to connect through ice cream fellowship, Faculty connections, and dramatic and athletic talent. We also had an opportunity to witness the variety of talents from our students through Small Business Saturday. It was a great weekend on the Hill.”