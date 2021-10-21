East Texas Baptist University invites the community to join the Tiger Family for Homecoming celebrations on Friday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 30.
Faculty, staff, students, alumni, and friends of the University will gather to celebrate the Christ-centered relationships made during their time on the Hill.
The weekend-long itinerary — a first for the many new Tigers on campus this year — will consist of a number of events. ETBU’s School of Communication and Performing Arts will put on You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, based on Charles Schultz’s beloved comic strip, at the Grove Terrace on Oct. 29 and 30 at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks will be available before both performances. Admission is a dog food donation to benefit the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket, and children are encouraged to wear character costumes.
All Homecoming participants are also invited to the Tiger Family Carnival and Tailgate on Saturday morning at the Grove on ETBU’s campus, where families can enjoy bounce houses, games and a free lunch. Decade reunions are scheduled for 10 a.m. in various locations across campus.
Tiger Tales: Story Time with Toby and Taby is set to take place at 10 a.m. in Jarret Library. Afterward, the Tiger Walk is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., when fans gather at the Grove to cheer the ETBU Tiger Football team to victory as they head to Ornelas Stadium for the game.
We encourage the community to join our ETBU Tigers at the Homecoming football game against Texas Lutheran University at 1 p.m.
The 2021 Homecoming Court is set to be announced during the halftime festivities at Ornelas Stadium on Saturday.
For a full “Together Again” Homecoming schedule and to register, visit www.etbu.edu/homecoming.