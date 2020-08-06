From Staff Reports
A $1.5 million donation will fund construction of a new home for a global Christian ministry and the Fred Hale School of Business, East Texas Baptist University said Wednesday.
A challenge grant given by the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation will support a new $7.5 million Great Commission Center, the school said. As part of the grant program, ETBU will need to raise $6 million by July 2021 — officials said $3 million of that has already been raised.
“We rejoice in the provision of God’s grace and gifting, and we give thanks to the Lord for the great things He has done for our University,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “God has laid a vision on our hearts to transform more ETBU students and graduates into devoted Christian servant leaders and outstanding ethical business leaders. I am excited to witness how the Great Commission Center will provide a place for our faculty and staff to teach and equip ETBU business students with the tools to live out the Great Commission in their future vocations.”
The school said the new building is inspired by Harvard University’s Baker Library, which houses the Harvard Business School. Alumnus Jim Teague (‘68) has given the initial lead gift, the school said.
The building is also set to be a “physical manifestation” of ETBU’s core mission of developing Christian service leaders who work to fulfill the Great Commission call found in Scripture, the school said. The program will connect ETBU’s community to local East Texas communities and other areas in the United States and across the world.
“The Great Commission Center at ETBU will be a brick-and-mortar representation of our understanding of the Great Commission’s depth and breadth: to make disciples,” Director of Global Education and the Great Commission Center Lisa Seeley said. “The ministry there will reach into the world for Christ through those ETBU teaches and influences. One of the things I am most looking forward to with the new Great Commission Center is to have a central location for students, faculty, staff, and campus guests to come to find information, training, and encouragement as they seek to fulfill the Great Commission in their daily lives. To be able to focus our work on instilling these teachings, literally making disciples on our campus and in our community, is a life-changing ministry.”
The school is planning a 23,500-square foot facility and says housing both the Great Commission Center and the School of Business together is no accident.
“The marriage of the Business School with the Great Commission Center is not just a convenient way to house two departments,” Dr. Seeley added. “It is a recognition of the call of every Christian to make disciples as they go into the world with their God-given vocation, whether that be as an executive, entrepreneur, financial planner, teacher, nurse, physical therapist, coach or minister.”