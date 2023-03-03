East Texas Baptist University hosted a Congreso Experience on Saturday, Feb. 18 in partnership with Texas Baptists (BGCT).
“Texas Baptists Congreso collaborates with universities like East Texas Baptist University to reach the next generation for Christ by equipping them with tools and resources to share the gospel,” said David Gonzalez, Congreso coordinator for Texas Baptists. “Students are able to get a taste of what the main Congreso event has to offer by attending this free one-day event.”
Texas Baptists is a fellowship of diverse churches, institutions and organizations working together to continue Jesus’ ministry of sharing the Gospel and meeting human needs. Each year, Texas Baptists host Congreso, a three-day conference specifically designed for Hispanic youth. Hosted by affiliated organizations, Congreso Experiences are one-day events held regionally. The ETBU Congreso Experience consisted of corporate worship, workshops and group activities.
“ETBU is always excited to partner with Congreso in advancing the kingdom,” said Jeremy Johnson, ETBU Vice President for Enrollment. “The Congreso Experience provides an opportunity to live our mission of shaping Christ-centered servant leaders. We value our partnership with the Hispanic Baptist Convention and Congreso as we serve the Lord to impact the world.”
Small group workshops were led by ETBU students and Congreso staff, featuring topics such as: The importance of spiritual development during your time in college, How to get involved on campus in college and why it is important?, What do I need to do to be prepared academically for college? and Pastor Track.
“This experience provides students a glimpse of what ETBU has to offer in higher education by developing leaders to fulfill God’s calling in their life,” said Gonzalez.
Sergio Ramos (’93), president of the Hispanic Baptist Convention of Texas, gave an encouraging message entitled, “I Don’t Understand Why” during the worship rally that closed the day.
“Jesus proved in human form that God loves all people not as a race or species but as individuals,” said Ramos. “I know that I could not make myself lovable to Him, yet He loves me and He loves you.”