East Texas Baptist University hosted an opening ceremony for the newly-construction Great Commission Center for academic learning and discipleship training on Friday, April 28.
“We rejoice in the culmination of God’s plans for this facility,” ETBU President Blair Blackburn said. “He engraved on our hearts this vision some five years ago. After much prayer and planning with the Board of Trustees, we pursued this strategic vision to construct a new center for academic learning, spiritual discipleship, ministry and missions service, business leadership, and career development. The Great Commission Center is the fulfillment of that vision.”
The Great Commission Center is a 23,000 square foot facility that will be the new home of the Fred Hale School of Business, Career Development Office and Great Commission Center program. The new building continues the university’s classical Georgian collegiate architecture and features large and medium-sized classrooms, conference meeting rooms and dedicated student study spaces.
The Great Commission Center has as a multipurpose event space on the third floor of the building named the Great Hall that provides business and leadership programming, fellowship, performing arts, worship activities and community life enrichment.
“This day will stand as one of the treasured memories in the life of this university as we dedicate and commission this center for academic learning and discipleship training,” Blackburn said. “This training center will be another milestone that marks our missional commitment for which the Lord purposed ETBU 111 years ago. Surrounded by so many generous donors and friends of ETBU, giving thanks to the Lord comes quite naturally on such a special day as this one. His goodness is manifested all around us, seen in the fellowship we are enjoying today, yet envisioning the future impact this building will hold for our students and faculty.”
The doors of the Great Commission Center were opened to donors, alumni and friends of ETBU for the first time during the ceremony as the University thanked the combined efforts of the faculty, staff, contractors, architects, investors and supporters.
“I have the great privilege of visiting with alumni and donors, and the refrain I hear over and over is that there’s something special about this campus,” Vice President for Advancement Scott Bryant said. “ETBU is a special place, and many of you in this room can attest that your time on the Hill resulted in great spiritual growth for you. You can walk around this campus and remember special moments you had with friends, faculty, and God. The Lord has been at work on this Hill for over 100 years, and when I reflect on the great legacy of impact this institution has had on students’ lives, I say to myself, look what God has done. There’s something beautiful about being part of what He is doing.”
The new facility is part of the Great Commission Program, an institution-wide initiative to connect students, faculty and staff with local communities in East Texas, cities around the United States and cultures around the world.
“I’m very proud of this building,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “But as we look at this building, we should think about what it is saying to us, what it’s calling us to do. It’s really not a Great Commission Center; it’s a great calling center, a great sending center, a great educating center and a great equipping center. If we’re not doing those things, we’re not fulfilling what God has called us to do. Because the story doesn’t end today; it begins today.”