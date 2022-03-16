In March, 68 East Texas Baptist University students were inducted into the prestigious Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society (ALD). ALD is a national honor society that distinguishes first-year academic success, with invitations to join only extended to students who obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher during the first semester of their freshman year.
ALD holds over 280 chapters nationwide, with over one million students initiated. Among those in attendance for the ceremony were ALD Advisor and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders, ALD Advisor and Student Success Specialist Vanessa Johnston, ALD Vice President Katelynn Smith, ALD Secretary Hannah Kelley, and ALD Treasurer Libby Gear.
ALD members enjoy the benefits of joining a community of scholars committed to academic excellence, receiving scholarships with $211,000 awarded each year from ALD headquarters, the opportunity to give back to the community through service projects and volunteerism, and the chance to build on strengths and develop effective communication and leadership skills.
“The organization’s purpose is to encourage students to keep excelling in their studies as they progress along their academic journey to graduation,” President of ALD and senior elementary education major Kayleigh Hill said. “The service aspect gives members a way to connect with other people who are like-minded and to get outside of the organization and their comfort zones.”
Hill is also excited for herself and other members to become more involved in the university and the surrounding community. “After becoming president, it’s been fun to serve ETBU in a different way. Right now, we are gearing up for our “pie a professor” canned food drive. Students will donate cans of food to five or six volunteer professors’ boxes, and the professor with the most donations after two weeks gets pied in the face at the Quad! It’s a great way to serve our community and get our whole campus involved.”
East Texas Baptist inducted the following students into the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society at a special ceremony held at ETBU’s Chapel on the Hill:
- Alayna Andrews
- Elise Bach
- Makayla Baxter
- Stefanie Bellar
- Audrey Blaha
- Jason Bonnett
- Jeffrey Brantley
- Perla Bravo
- Brianna Brown
- Kendal Burks
- Katelyn Cartwright
- Micahanne Castles
- Jackeline Chavez
- Nicolas Chavez
- Grady Clay
- Anna Coleman
- Emma Coleman
- Lauren Collins
- Cade Colwell
- Karis Crenshaw
- Paris Davis
- Mary Ellis
- Ryan Elzy
- Shelby Freudensprung
- Addison Funk
- Maddison Harris
- Corder Helmick
- Abigail Hill
- Hannah Hobson
- Myron Jones
- Martha Kirk
- Josue Lopez Rivas
- Delanie Loya
- Joseph Maique
- Tiffany Merino
- Trista Miller
- Chainey Minter
- Baylei Morgan
- Jagger Neely
- Grace Neighbours
- Madison O’Neal
- Bianca Oliver
- Aiken Owens
- Graham Parmelee
- Noah Pecory
- Scarlett Perez
- Hannah Perry
- Lanie Pritchett
- Jesse Quinney
- Priscila Ramos
- Jackson Ray
- Avery Reid
- Sarah Resendez
- Brandon Riggins
- Alex Rodriguez
- Chloe Rogers
- Alexandra Roman
- Meredith Salazar
- Kennedy Schneider
- Laurine Simmons
- Jessye Skarda
- Simon Sosa
- Hannah Spannagel
- Creed Spenrath
- Toni Tamborello
- Kennedy Warner
- Tristan Whelchel
- Thomas Witt